Post-secondary schools in North Bay implement vaccine mandates

Post-secondary schools in North Bay have announced they will require all students, employees, visitors and contractors on campus to be fully vaccinated. Canadore College is the latest school in the northeast to release its policy it says is being implemented to support the new provincial vaccine mandate. "Exemptions for medical or religious grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be considered with the proper documentation," read an Aug.19 news release issued by Canadore. "Those with approved exemptions will be required to conduct regular rapid antigen COVID-19 testing." The mandate requires all those attending campus to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 and extends to all locations including College Drive, the Aviation facility, the Commerce Court in North Bay, and West Parry Sound. It is not yet clear how students and employees at Canadore will be required to attest to their vaccine status, while Nipissing University will have students share their information through a secure portal. Visitors to campaign will also required to attest their status. Nipissing says process has not been finalized and more information will be released as it becomes available.

For those living in residence, participating in varsity athletics and club sports, as well as students conducting face-to-face research with human subjects, the university says proof of vaccination will be required. For its part, Nipissing says the decision was made following dialogue with the local public health team and stakeholders including the university’s Executive Committee of the Board of Governors and others. "Ontario Public Health informs us that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 as our community members return to campus life this fall," said Dr. Kevin Wamsley, President and Vice-Chancellor in media release on Aug. 16.

"Thank you to all members of the Nipissing community for your continued support and individual efforts towards making our community as safe as possible."