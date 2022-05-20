Post-secondary students charged for creating fake transcripts: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested three post-secondary students for reportedly creating fake letters of permissions and transcripts at a local school.
Officials say they began their investigation into the fraudulent documents of six students in March of this year.
One suspect allegedly created letters of permission and transcripts for 17 courses at two international universities, utilized them, and then sold them to five other students.
Police say none of the students attended any of the classes or did any work in connection to the courses the documents specified.
The papers showed that the students completed the courses, got good grades, and were then submitted to the school, according to officials.
Police add that two suspects received degrees from the school in 2020, but used the fake documents to obtain credits.
A 25-year-old man and two 23-year-old men were arrested on May 2 and 3 and charged with uttering forged documents.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
