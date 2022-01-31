Post-secondary students return to in-person learning

It was back to in-person learning Monday at both St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.

“Everyone’s excited to be here”, said St. Clair student Zoe Tremblay.

With classes back in session, food services up and running, gyms open and athletics back on the court, Mike Silvaggi, St. Clair College associate vice president, says there is some semblance of a return to normal for students at the college.

“There is some glimpse of hope,” he said.

At the university, Anisha Mishra took advantage of her first day on campus to take pictures with her friends.

“Very fun,” she said. “That's why we looked around and took a few pictures of us.”

Although some continue learning online, teachers are thrilled to have students back in the classroom.

“Now you can see people's faces and start to see some of those light bulbs going off in the classroom that's really hard to identify with when you're doing things online”, said Dr. Jess Dixon, chair of the Return to Campus Action Group.

The college is fully open with various safety protocols in place. The University is at around 60 per cent of the student population back for in-person learning.

Athletics has also returned as many teams practiced Monday.

Some students like Emily Schiller are back in the classroom for the first time in almost two years.

A 4th year collaborative nursing student, Schiller was at the university at the start of the pandemic and is now at St. Clair.

“I've been online for the last two years. That's a habit I've been in so it was different coming back, nerve wracking and stuff,” she said.

Virtual learning may one day be incorporated into academia but many students prefer the face to face experience.

“It's kinda hard to bounce back and forth but I think it makes us more versatile and resilient,” said Bree Duval.