Canada Post wants to get Canadians writing, to stay in touch, the old school way.

Starting March 1, 13.5 million postcards will start arriving in mailboxes.

The crown corporation is hoping Canadians will send simple messages to family and friends on the postage-free postcards, to stay connected while distancing from each other.

“That physical distance is taking an emotional toll. Everyone is missing someone,” says Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post.

It’s part of their “Write here. Write now” program.

There are six versions of the postcards and each one contains a simple message of love, appreciation or thanks.

“When a hug is impossible, a hand-written message shows the people we care about that they’re on our mind and in our heart.”

The postcards will be delivered anywhere in Canada, for free.