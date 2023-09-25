Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community

Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The invitation advertises "whites-only" gatherings for mothers in the Tri-Cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody who are "looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them."

Over the weekend, the Instagram account Black Vancouver shared an image of the poster captured at a bus stop in Port Coquitlam, prompting widespread outrage, including from Mayor Brad West.

"This vile garbage isn't welcome in our community, or anywhere else," West said in a statement Monday. "We strive and continue to work on building the bonds of our community and breaking down barriers, promoting all the diversity our city has."

Bylaw officers went to the area to remove the poster immediately after learning of its existence, but were unable to track it down, according to the mayor.

"Perhaps it was removed by someone else in the community," West added.

Vancouver South MP Harjit Sajjan also weighed in on social media Monday, condemning the poster as "deeply disturbing."

"Canada is a country that welcome people from all backgrounds – we embrace our diversity," Sajjan wrote. "It is truly disheartening to see children dragged into messages of racism and discrimination."

It's unclear who is behind the invitation. A URL on the poster links to a private messaging group on the Telegram app.

In a statement, Coquitlam RCMP confirmed officers are investigating reports of "suspicious signs" in both Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam to determine "if there is any criminality involved."

Anyone with information on the poster is asked to contact the detachment at 604-945-1550.

A post shared by BLACK VANCOUVER (@blackvancouver)