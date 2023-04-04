'Potent' weather system tracking towards Ontario

A potentially powerful weather system that could bring a severe thunderstorm threat to parts southern Ontario is on track to hit Wednesday.

According to Enviornment Canada, the storm will look very different in various parts of the province. Winter storm warnings are in place for parts northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay.

Meanwhile, freezing rain warnings are in place for many parts of northeastern through eastern Ontario. According to Enviornment Canada, up the 15 mm of ice accretion with power outages and tree damage is possible.

The City of Ottawa is also bracing for a potential ice storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

But for those in southern Ontario, the Colorado low is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a severe thunderstorm threat.

According to The Weather Network, the thunderstorm risk extends from northeastern Ontario, through cottage country, and to the southwest.

They said the strongest chance for thunderstorms are likely to be west of the Greater Toronto Area to Niagara Region, and down to Windsor.

"A potent Colorado low is set to rumble through southern Ontario, with early summer-like warmth, and a severe thunderstorm threat," The Weather Network said.

Potential ice storm conditions for northeastern through eastern Ontario

Tonight through tomorrow

Up to 15 mm ice accretion with power outages and tree damage possible.

Southernmost regions will change to rain sooner.



Toronto could see up to 25 mm of rain on Wednesday. The rain is expected to clear out by the evening, giving way to a stretch of sunny weather into the long weekend.

The Easter weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny weather through until Monday, when the rain returns.