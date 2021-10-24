Potential COVID-19 exposure at Winnipeg high school

The Louis Riel School Division has confirmed letters were sent home to parents regarding a potential COVID-19 exposure at Collège Jeanne-Sauvé, a French Immersion high school in Winnipeg.

The letters were sent on Saturday regarding a potential exposure involving the Grade 12 cohort between October 19 and October 21.

The letter states that public health officials have advised of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school when that individual may have been infectious.

The letter goes on to say close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate.

Parents of children not identified as close contacts are asked to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks after the exposure date. If symptoms do develop in that time, they are advised to get their child tested as soon as possible.

Public health officials are also advising individuals who have someone in their household who is symptomatic, but not identified as a close contact, to avoid leaving the home for non-essential reasons until the symptomatic person has recovered. If they do leave the home, health officials advise they wear a mask and physically distance where possible.