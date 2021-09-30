Potential COVID-19 exposure linked to Wheatley, Ont. church and Transit Windsor buses: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a church in Wheatley, Ont.

The exposure is connected to The Church of God at 1303 Mersea Road 8.

Anyone who was in attendance at services on Sept. 19 and Sept. 22 is being advised to monitor for symptoms over the 14 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

The health unit is also advising those who may have been on Transit Windsor Buses 1A and 1C on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to also watch for symptoms as there could have been possible exposure to COVID-19.

