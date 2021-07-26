Potential COVID-19 exposure on Ontario Northland bus

Passengers on board Ontario Northland on Wednesday July 14might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts put out a release Saturday evening warning of the potential public exposure on bus routes 2306 and 5401.

The bus service departed Union Station in Toronto at 11:30 p.m. with service to North Bay and transferring to Sudbury.

Anyone on the route are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from July 14 and self-isolate immediately If symptoms do occur.

Officials are reminding people that COVID-19 testing appointments can be made through Health Science North Assessment Centre either online or by calling 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.