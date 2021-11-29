iHeartRadio

Potential COVID-19 exposure on UNB’s Fredericton campus

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting a possible exposure to COVID-19 on the University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus

Public Health is asking anyone who visited the Student Union Building on Nov. 22 or Nov. 24 to self-monitor for symptoms or, if not fully vaccinated, get tested.

UNB says the exposure is not impacting their operations at this time and they are taking direction from New Brunswick Public Health.

