Potential COVID-19 variant exposure on Winnipeg Transit

The province is warning people about potential COVID-19 exposure incidents on Winnipeg Transit as well as in a Winnipeg taxi.

The exposures linked to transit all include variants of concern.

One of the exposures involved Route 60 on March 16 between 8 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. going from Pembina Highway and McGillvary Boulevard, to Graham Avenue and Carlton Street. The following day the same route during the same time was also listed as a potential exposure site.

Another transit exposure on March 16 also on Route 60 occurred from 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., the route traveling from Graham Avenue and Carlton Street to River Road and Osborne Street, and also between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. from River Road and Osborne Street to Pembina Highway and McGillvary Boulevard.

On March 17, the same route is also listed as a potential exposure site, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., specifically from Graham Avenue and Carlton Street to Pembina Highway and McGillvary Boulevard.

Two other routes were affected on March 17, first Route 59 from Woodydell and St. Anne's Road to Fort Street and St. Mary Avenue between 6:20 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

The other route was Route 55 from 2:50 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. starting at Main Street and St. Mary Avenue to Woodydell and St. Anne's Road.

The incident involving the cab happened on March 20 and 21 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. and March 23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in a Duffy's taxi.

The cab is number 245.

If anyone is concerned about exposure, they can call Health Links to see if a test is required.

Health officials advise people to monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if symptoms develop and seek testing.