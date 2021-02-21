Recent customers of a hardware store in Moosonee are being warned of a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

According to the Porcupine Health Unit, the warning centers around GG's Ace Hardware Store after a further investigation of already confirmed cases.

Anyone who was in the store between Thurs. Feb. 11 and Fri. Feb. 19 must closely monitor themselves for symptoms for two weeks from when they were there. Depending on the time of visit, this monitoring could last until Fri. March 5.

"With COVID-19 present, all community members are advised to stay home as much as possible, limit close contact to those you live with," a news release said. "Continue to wear a mask, keep your distance a minimum of 2 meters from those you do not live with, and wash your hands. This is critical to reduce the risk of spread."

If you are experiencing symptoms, isolate immediately and contact the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818. You can also find more information by clicking here.