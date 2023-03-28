Potential delay for development that’s one-storey too short for Hyde Park Road

The Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) believes more work can be done by city staff and York Developments to accommodate a mixed-use development on a high-profile property in northwest London.

A staff report recommended refusal of the rezoning request to build 72 townhouses and a shopping plaza at 1407-1427 Hyde Park Rd. at the southeast corner with South Carriage Road.

The townhouses would run along the rear of the property while the stores would be close to Hyde Park Road.

The single-storey commercial plaza is inconsistent with The London Plan and other policies along that stretch of Hyde Park Road that require a minimum of two-storeys.

“A tall, one storey commercial building does not meet the intent of previous and current policies,” the report states.

It also expresses safety concerns for pedestrians and residents moving across the site.

“It is my understanding that a two-storey commercial building is desired here, however, I do see that the applicant is addressing this by increasing the height (of the single-storey) to 8.9 metres,” Coun. Corrine Rahman, who represents the area, told members of PEC.

Councillor Rahman’s suggestion to refer the issue back to staff for further negotiations with York Developments was supported by the committee.

“I’m of the opinion that a one-storey commercial building that meets the height requirements shouldn’t hold up housing.”

The referral will be considered by city council on April 4.