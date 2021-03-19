Three schools in Manitoba have potentially had exposures to COVID-19 variants of concern, Manitoba health officials announced on Friday.

According to Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, two schools in Winnipeg, and one school in Winkler have reported potential exposures.

The schools are Ecole Tache and OV Jewitt Elementary School in Winnipeg, and Pine Ridge Elementary School in Winkler.

“At OV Jewitt Elementary School and Ecole Tache, it’s been determined the cases were close contacts of a case of a variant of concern,” Atwal said. “All close contacts and their household contacts are isolating.”

Atwal said case investigations are continuing at Pine Ridge Elementary School to determine details about the initial cases, and where they may have contacted the variant of concern.

“The affected cohorts at the school and on bus routes, as well as all of their family close contacts, are isolating,” he said, adding if parents and guardians have not been contacted by the school, or a public health official, they have not been identified as a close contact of a case.

This is a developing story. More to come.