iHeartRadio

Potential exposure to Omicron variant on Ontario Northland bus

Potential exposure to Omicron variant on Ontario Northland bus

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Anyone who was a passenger on Ontario Northland bus number 1506 from Ottawa to Sudbury on Dec. 8 from 10:25am to 5:30pm should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

 

12