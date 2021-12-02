Potential for flurries in Calgary as the weekend nears

You read that right – it's nearly the exact same headline as yesterday.

Unfortunately, the west wind stayed south of us. Claresholm popped up to 11, and Okotoks found 4; parts of south Calgary enjoyed 3, but the best the north end of the city could get was 1 C. Now, we're falling like a stone. The cold front has passed us by and left us in the throes of some northern wind. Overnight model renderings upped the snowfall totals, but kept the rate of snowfall relatively the same. We're back between 2-4 cms expected for Calgary by the end of this push.

Overnight Friday, a low forming in Montana will push through, and its northern face will deliver another wave of snow to the southern parts of our province. The low will track eastward quickly, but the exact duration of it forming is still divisive among forecast models, alongside how drastically north it will push; between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, we're looking at a few cms possible.

Thereafter, our jet's fallen away, and the force of this cold front today isn’t matched or countered by any opposition. It will be cool for a few.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Tonight:

Evening: light snow showers, low -9 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, snow begins, low -7 C

Saturday:

Mainly cloudy, afternoon snow

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: overnight snow showers, low -9 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Peter took in the sunshine from his office building and sent this along:

