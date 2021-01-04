Systemair, a leading ventilation company in more than 50 countries, has purchased the 10 Rouse St. property in Tillsonburg.

Systemair will use the property, which contains an 86,400 square foot building on 19 acres of land, to expand their existing facility next door and increase their vertical integration, hopefully bringing jobs to Tillsonburg.

"Since Systemair consolidated their operations to Tillsonburg in 2013 with the purchase of our current location at 8 Rouse Street, we have continued to expand our product offerings for both the Canadian and U.S. markets," states Rick Kyle, general manager, in a statement.

During their 'phased in approach,' Systemair plans to expand so they can move products stored in leased space into the new building early this year. Shortly after, they plan to install their advanced metal fabrication equipment with production thereafter.

"With the purchase of the 10 Rouse Street property, Systemair will have a combined property of 25 acres and 128,800 square feet of building area," added Development Commissioner Cephas Panschow, "and this will result in them having the 5th largest manufacturing footprint in Tillsonburg."

Systemair is Tillsonburg's 10th largest employer with approximately 90 full-time workers. The expansion hopes to bring increased job creation this year.