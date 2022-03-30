iHeartRadio

Potential freezing rain leads to school closures and bus cancellations across Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce

Freezing rain made sidewalks and roads treacherous in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)

The threat of freezing rain Wednesday has cancelled numerous bus routes and even closed some schools across Midwestern Ontario.

For a full list of closures and cancellations for Huron-Perth, click here. For a rundown of cancellations across Grey-Bruce, click here.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Grey-Bruce with possible ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm.  The precipitation will likely start as snow and ice pellets, but will quickly transition to freezing rain in the afternoon.

Huron-Perth is under a special weather statement with the risk of freezing rain.

Motorists and pedestrians should use extreme caution.

