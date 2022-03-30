Potential freezing rain leads to school closures and bus cancellations across Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
The threat of freezing rain Wednesday has cancelled numerous bus routes and even closed some schools across Midwestern Ontario.
For a full list of closures and cancellations for Huron-Perth, click here. For a rundown of cancellations across Grey-Bruce, click here.
A freezing rain warning is in effect for Grey-Bruce with possible ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm. The precipitation will likely start as snow and ice pellets, but will quickly transition to freezing rain in the afternoon.
Huron-Perth is under a special weather statement with the risk of freezing rain.
Motorists and pedestrians should use extreme caution.
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help UkraineWith more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
Council approves tax hikes for 2022City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
-
'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their artThe Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHSTwo people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcomingThe facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurantA Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
-
Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHITHomicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides councilCustomers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action planFrom creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.