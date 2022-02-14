Potential ground crew strike at YYC Calgary International Airport temporarily averted
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
The union representing ground crew and baggage workers in Calgary who service WestJet flights says a new tentative agreement has been reached, halting plans to submit strike notice.
Kevin Timms, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' District 140's general chair for Alberta and Northwest Territories, confirmed the development to CTV News Monday morning.
Strike action seemed likely last week when the union said the company, Airport Terminal Services, has presented a substandard offer and employees responded by voting in favour of walking off the job.
Details of the tentative agreement have not been released.
