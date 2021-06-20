Potential high-risk COVID-19 exposure at 'Morgan Beach' in Sudbury area

People who attended a social gathering on ‘Morgan Beach’ between Chelmsford and Dowling on June 16th could have been exposed to COVID-19 according to officials.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts released a statement Sunday evening warning the public of a potential high-risk exposure at the local area between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Those who attended should be tested for COVID-19 on or after June 23rd. However, officials say if symptoms occur, you should be tested as soon as possible.

Even with a negative test result, anyone who attended must remain home and self-isolate until July 1st.

Officials say during this isolation period, everyone else in the household is also expected to stay home except for essential reasons.

Adding that if even one symptom of COVID-19 appears, everyone in the household is required to self isolate until a negative COVID-19 test is provided or an alternative diagnosis by a health care professional.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be made through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre either online or by calling 705-671-7373.