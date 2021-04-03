Potential high risk exposure at Timmins restaurant

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is advising of a potential high risk public exposure to COVID-19 at Restaurant Nadeau on March 27 between 12:00pm and 1:00pm.



In a news bulletin issued on April 2, PHU said it was asking all patrons who attended the restaurant to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of potential exposure, ending April 10, unless symptoms develop.

The restaurant is working closely with public health officials and implementing additional precautions to ensure the safety of its staff and patrons.



There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the PHU service area with 367 confirmed and 322 resolved cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago. There have been a total of 25 COVID-19 related deaths in the area.

If you were at the restaurant at this time, self-isolate at home and call the Porcupine Health Unit COVID-19 Information Line at 705-267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818.

An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.