Potential high risk exposure on Timmins flight from Toronto

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is advising of a potential high risk public exposure to COVID-19 on a May 17 flight from Toronto to Timmins.



Passengers aboard Air Canada flight AC8287 with scheduled departure at 7:35 p.m. are being asked to self monitor for symptoms, however, those seated in rows 16 to 20 are considered high risk and are asked to self-isolate immediately.

Any individuals seated in these rows are also asked to contact the PHU COVID-19 Information Line at 1 (800) 461-1818.

PHU is asking all passengers to self monitor for 14 days from the potential exposure date.



Health officials are also reminding members of the public that an infected person can spread COVID-19 before symptoms are present.



