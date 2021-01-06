Nipissing First Nation is advising people of potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a local cannabis retailer.

Affected are customers and employees of Kana Leaf located on Osprey Miikan in Nipissing First Nation (NFN). The potential exposure dates are between Dec. 31 and Jan 3.

"Individuals deemed high-risk and living in NFN have been contacted by NFN Health Services," the First Nation said in a news release. "Individuals deemed high-risk and not living in NFN have been contacted by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. All individuals have been advised to immediately self-isolate, self-monitor and get tested for COVID-19."

If you have not been contacted, you have not been identified as a high-risk exposure, the release said. Customers using curbside or delivery services are considered a low-risk exposure and are not required to self-isolate.

Self-isolation

Self-isolation means not leaving home and avoiding contact with others for a minimum of 14 days. This includes self-isolating from others in your home.

On Dec. 24, a class order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act was enacted in the health unit's district. Individuals not complying with self-isolation requirements can be subject to legal action.

If you believe someone who is required to self-isolate for COVID-19 is not following the class order you can call the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit at 1-800-563-2808 (option 5).

"It is imperative that people continue follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of COVID-19, including washing hands, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering that fully covers the nose, mouth and chin, and staying within your household," the release said.

If you are concerned about potential exposure, contact Carole Lafantaisie, community health nurse at NFN Health Services, at 705-840-8330. Other inquiries may be directed to Kimberly Lalonde, director of NFN Health Services at 705-498-3698.

More information can be found at the NFN's website, including regular updates and links to helpful information.