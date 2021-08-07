Potential high-risk public exposure at Wikwemikong gas station over Civic Holiday weekend
Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has advised of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at a Wikwemikong gas station over the Civic Holiday weekend.
Health officials are advising anyone who attended 1900 Wikwemikong Way, including those who may have passed through Zipp-Thru Gas Bar and Hiawatha’s food truck on July 31 to follow public health guidance.
Anyone who attended is asked to seek testing as soon as possible. Health officials are also advising those who have already been tested to seek testing again if symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time.
Those seeking testing should contact their local Community Health Centre or public health unit for “further direction on isolation.”
In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, PHSD said Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is also working with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), who declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the community on Aug. 5.
For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.