Potential high-risk public exposure at Wikwemikong gas station over Civic Holiday weekend

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has advised of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at a Wikwemikong gas station over the Civic Holiday weekend.



Health officials are advising anyone who attended 1900 Wikwemikong Way, including those who may have passed through Zipp-Thru Gas Bar and Hiawatha’s food truck on July 31 to follow public health guidance.



Anyone who attended is asked to seek testing as soon as possible. Health officials are also advising those who have already been tested to seek testing again if symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time.

Those seeking testing should contact their local Community Health Centre or public health unit for “further direction on isolation.”



In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, PHSD said Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is also working with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), who declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the community on Aug. 5.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).