Potential high-risk public exposure issued for Ontario Northland bus from Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) issued a media release early Sunday afternoon regarding a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 on an Ontario Northland bus that departed from Timmins.

The Ontario Northland bus from Timmins to Watershed departed at 9:10 a.m. On Dec. 27.

Any passengers are advised to visit the PHU COVID exposures page for guidance and next steps.



“The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated,” read the Jan.2 media release.



“Before leaving your home, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.”