Potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at social gathering in Espanola

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is advising of a potential high risk public exposure to COVID-19 at a April 26 social gathering on Old Webbwood Road in Espanola.



According to a news release issued by PHSD on April 29, the social gathering took place between 8:45p.m. and 10:30p.m. The number of attendees who have tested positive has not been released.

Anyone who attended the gathering is being asked to self-isolate and seek testing. All individuals are being asked to self-isolate for the full 14-days away from other household members regardless of if they returned a negative test.

Ontario has been under a province-wide stay-at-home order since April 8 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, public health officials in Sudbury reported 8 new and 10 resolved cases.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).