Potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at Wacky Wings in Sudbury

Public health officials in Sudbury are advising of a potential high-risk exposure at Wacky Wings and are requesting anyone who attended the restaurant on April 11 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. be tested.

In a news release issued Saturday night, Public Health Sudbury and Districts said that any individuals who attended the restaurant must self-isolate for 14-days, regardless if they receive a negative test result.

Individuals in the immediate household of anyone who attended the restaurant is also being asked to stay home except for essential reasons.

Further to the self-isolation requirements, public health recommendations now advise that individuals must self-isolate away from other household members. If that individual is a child, officials recommend one parent or caregiver isolate with the child away from other members of the house hold.

Sudbury reported 14 new and 27 resolved cases yesterday as the COVID-19 surge moves through the province. While the number of active cases in the area continues to trend downward, infection rates across Ontario have now reached critical levels.



Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern.

The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practice COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).