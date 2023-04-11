Potential job action looms as deadline for strike vote approaches for PSAC members

The clock is ticking on the strike vote deadline for 120,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members.

Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers also voted in favour of strike action.

PSAC president Chris Aylward said the union got an "overwhleming strike mandate" from CRA members, and will be announcing strike vote results for 120,000 more members on Wednesday.

Those members will be in a legal strike position as of Wednesday, he said. CRA employees will be in a legal strike position on Friday, April 14.

The union and Treasury Board of Canada returned to the bargaining table this week, says Aylward.

If a strike happens, there will be potential impacts to services.

"If you take 150,000 federal public sector workers and they withdraw their services, Canadians are going to see a difference in program delivery for sure," PSAC president Chris Aylward said. "We represent everyone from teachers, to firefighters, to cleaners, to tradespeople at the bargaining table. So Canadians will see an impact around everyday issues as well employment insurance, immigration issues."

Key issues between both sides include wages to keep up with inflation, as well as flexibility around remote work and return-to-office.

"We made it very clear for the past year and a half we have been at the table with Treasury Board what our priorities are, certainly in the current economic context, wages are number one. Our members make anywhere from $40,000 to $65,000 a year; they are decent wages, but they are not great… workers in this country just can’t keep up and workers are getting frustrated."

If CRA members take strike action, just weeks before the May 1 tax deadline, payments, refunds, or credits could be delayed or impacted. Call centres and processing will be shut down.

Essential services such as the Child Care Benefit will not be impacted. The CRA has not said whether it would push the May 1 filing deadline, or remove penalties for filing late.

CTV News has reached out to Treasury Board but has not yet heard back.