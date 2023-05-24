Potential location selected for new Barrie YMCA

The location of a potential home for a new Barrie YMCA has been chosen. The site of the new building would make the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka neighbours to the Sadlon Arena after announcing that 555 Bayview Drive is their desired destination.

This announcement comes after the organization says it has spent ten months on extensive site assessments involving more than ten potential locations to seek out the best available spot to provide the YMCA with the opportunity to create a safe, vibrant and welcoming community centre that has been a long time coming.

"The YMCA community's confidence in and commitment to a new Barrie facility has never been higher," explained Jill Tettmann, CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka. "This process was about finding the best available site to serve our members and community, to meet the needs of our partners, and to best steward the generous contributions of our donors and government partners – because our community of supporters is what allows the YMCA to bring exciting capital projects like this to life."

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka says the proposed modern community centre will feature best-in-class health and fitness facilities and programs. The building would also feature an aquatic centre, youth outreach programs and transitional housing, community meeting spaces, rehabilitation programs, and an indoor playground.

"The City of Barrie looks forward to everything that the new YMCA facility will bring to our growing city," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall. "The immense community effort to support the YMCA in finding the best-suited location is proof that the residents of Barrie will be thrilled to see this project finally come to fruition. The YMCA and the City of Barrie share a common goal to ensure Barrie is a safe and welcoming city with ample opportunities for success for all the citizens of Barrie. We're excited to see what the future holds for the Barrie YMCA."

The YMCA says the next step in the process towards actually building a new Barrie location is working on a shared vision for the area with the City of Barrie and an extensive due diligence process at the site. Those steps include developing a new site plan, negotiating the land lease with the City of Barrie, reviewing the site's physical and environmental conditions, and more.

The community organization credits support from donors, funders, partners, members and staff for this new momentum on the next phase of their long search for a new home in Barrie.