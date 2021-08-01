Potential low-risk COVID-19 exposure at Timmins Native Friendship Centre
CTV News Northern Ontario Digital Content Producer
Jay Baxter
The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is advising of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre.
Anyone who attended the facility on July 27 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms until Aug. 10. Those experiencing symptoms are asked to self-isolate and call the PHU information line.
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.
If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.
