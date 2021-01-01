Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a Dec. 21 Greyhound bus travelling from Toronto to Sudbury is being categorized as a potential low-risk public exposure but did not confirm how many cases of COVID-19 are associated with the source of infection.



The bus departed Toronto’s Bay Street terminal at 2 p.m. before it arrived at the Sudbury bus terminal at 6:45 p.m.



With 3 new cases added to the district’s daily count, at least one of those returned cases is presumed to be from the exposure.

Anyone on board this bus is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).