Public Health Sudbury and Districts have corrected a public exposure notice issued earlier this morning saying the bus that departed Toronto's bay street terminal at 2:00 p.m. and arrived in Sudbury at 6:45 p.m. was not a Greyhound and instead belonged to Ontario Northland with service number 1904.



In an update to issued late Friday evening, officials said the new information was "acquired through additional follow-up."

It is still unclear how many positive cases have restulted from the exposure.



Original story: Published January 1, 2021 - 10:05 a.m. EST



Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a Dec. 21 Greyhound bus travelling from Toronto to Sudbury is being categorized as a 'potential low-risk public exposure' but did not confirm how many cases of COVID-19 are associated with the source of infection.



The bus departed Toronto’s Bay Street terminal at 2 p.m. before it arrived at the Sudbury bus terminal at 6:45 p.m.



With 3 new cases added to the district’s daily count, at least 1 of those returned cases is presumed to be from the exposure.

Anyone on board this bus is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).