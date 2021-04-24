Potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at Timiskaming-area dump

The Timiskaming Health Unit is advising of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at the Coleman Township Municipal Dump. Anyone who attended the dump on April 6 or April 10 is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms do not require testing.

Public health officials recorded 6 new cases on Friday with a total of 24 active cases in the area. There have been 161 positive cases reported in the Timiskaming district since the pandemic began with 28 cases testing positive for COVID-19 Variants of Concern.

If symptoms develop, reach out to your local Assessment Center for testing.

If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested, call the Timiskaming Health Unit for screening at 1-866-747-4305, extension 7.