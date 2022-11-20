Potential norovirus exposure in New Liskeard

The Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) issued a public notice Saturday of a potential norovirus exposure at a New Liskeard restaurant.

THU is investigating “a potential foodborne illness exposure related to an ill food handler at Wild Wing restaurant,” according to the notice.

"The symptoms of norovirus infection are similar to those caused by other gastrointestinal and respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19 infection," Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) said in a news release earlier this year.

"It can be difficult to know exactly what virus is causing the infection."

Norovirus is present in the stool and vomit of those infected. It spreads primarily through person-to-person contact or contamination of food prepared by a person who is currently ill or has been recently ill and did not wash their hands properly.

“Some individuals have had symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, or fever,” THU said.

“In the majority of cases, these symptoms will resolve on their own and no further action is required.”

The health unit advises if symptoms persist or become severe consider seeking medical attention.

"People with norovirus do not have respiratory symptoms such as cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath, which are more likely to indicate the virus is respiratory in nature, even if accompanied by nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea," added PHSD.

THU said that as a precaution, any food left over that was purchased from Wild Wing in New Liskeard on Nov. 15 or Nov. 17, should be discarded immediately. Do not consume the food or feed it to your pets.

“Timiskaming Health Unit continues to work with the owners/operators of this food premise.”

For updates on this investigation you can follow THU on Facebook or Twitter.