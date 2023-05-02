Potential Ontario Liberal leadership candidate makes campaign stop in London, Ont.

Nate Erskine-Smith, a Liberal MP in Toronto, Ont. since 2015, held a pub night at Beertown to talk one-on-one with Londoners about his vision for the Ontario Liberals' future.

Erskine-Smith has been openly critical of the current conservative opposition and shortcomings within the Liberal party.

The 38-year-old stated that he, “got involved in federal politics 10 years ago because the Liberal party was in third place and in desperate need of generational renewal and…all of the parallels now apply at the provincial level.”

He said he hopes he can be part of, “rebuilding the Ontario Liberal party to rebuild our province.”