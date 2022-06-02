Potential pathway changes that prompted angst in West Hillhurst not happening

Planned changes to a lot in West Hillhurst that put a hidden gem in jeopardy will no longer go ahead.

Last year, residents in the Calgary community joined together to rally against proposed land use changes to a lot in the 200 block of 19th Street N.W. that would have destroyed a tiny gravel footpath.

Used by many in the community, the pathway connects 19th Street N.W. to 18th Street N.W. and is actually on the books as a city street, listed as Third Avenue.

Lined with lilac bushes, the pathway has been used by area residents for at least half a century, by everyone from students heading to Queen Elizabeth School and those heading to businesses along 19th Street.

However, it appeared the pathway would be in danger after a developer applied for a land use change on an adjacent property, which would have allowed for construction of a five-storey mixed-use commercial and residential condo building.

At the time, Stirling Karlsen, the owner of Innurskape developments, went door to door to tell area residents a pathway of some sort would remain no matter what he built, but admitted it would be changed dramatically.

Since then, the previously approved development for 218 19th Street N.W. has been successfully appealed by residents, so the five-storey building will no longer be going forward.

In addition, an application for a land use resignation for 306 19th Street N.W. has been withdrawn.

- With files from Kevin Green