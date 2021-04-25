Potential public exposure on Air Canada flight from Timmins to Toronto

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on a Toronto bound flight from Timmins on April 18.



Those on Air Canada flight AC8284 which departed Timmins for Toronto, specifically individuals who were seated in rows 9 to 13, are asked to immediately self-isolate and call their local public health unit.

Publich health officials are reminding the public that an infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

All other travelers are asked self-monitor for symptoms. Should you experience symptoms call you local health unit to seek testing.

PHU recorded 1 new case of COVID-19 on Sunday with a total of 102 active cases across the service area, which includes Timmins, Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls, Hearst, Hornepayne and surrounding areas. There have been 560 cases of COVID-19 recorded since the pandemic began; 432 of which have been resolved.

The news comes following a plea to the community from public health officials to stay home amid a surge of cases that has hit the area over the last week.