Potential public exposure on Timmins flight from Toronto

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on an April 28 flight from Toronto to Timmins.



Air Canada flight AC8289 departed Toronto at 6:25 p.m. and arrived in Timmins at the scheduled time. Anyone seated in rows 4 to 8 are being asked to self-isolate immediately and call their local health unit.



Publich health officials are reminding the public that an infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

All other travelers are asked self-monitor for symptoms. Should you experience symptoms call you local health unit to seek testing.