Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at indoor playground in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has advised of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended the KUPP Centre on Friday, Aug. 6 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.



While the officials are advising of a public exposure during this time, anyone who attended the location that day are asked to take the following precautions:



• Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

• Self-isolate immediately if symptoms

• Seek testing if symptoms occur

• Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing



For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705.522.9200.