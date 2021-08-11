Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at indoor playground in Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury and Districts has advised of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended the KUPP Centre on Friday, Aug. 6 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
While the officials are advising of a public exposure during this time, anyone who attended the location that day are asked to take the following precautions:
• Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
• Self-isolate immediately if symptoms
• Seek testing if symptoms occur
• Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing
For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705.522.9200.
