Potential public exposures to COVID-19 reported on Temiskaming Transit routes

The Timiskaming Health Unit has reported potential public exposures on two public transit routes in the area.



Public Health officials say they are working with transit management to ensure and prevention measures are in place.



Anyone who used Temiskaming Transit on Nov.13 travelling northbound between Cobalt and downtown New Liskeard from 9:00-11:00 a.m. is being asking to self-monitor for symptoms.



Those who travelled on Route A between downtown New Liskeard and the Temiskaming Hospital from 9:00-11:00 a.m. are also being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, reach out to your local Assessment Center for testing. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms.



If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested, call the Timiskaming Health Unit for screening at 1-866-747-4305, extension 7.