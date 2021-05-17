Potential record-setting heat as we kick off the work week: This is your Saskatoon forecast

To say it’s going to be warm in Saskatoon Monday is an understatement. The record high for the day is 30.6 , set in 1901. That could fall, with an expected day time high of 32 for May 17.

Things cool off quickly the rest of the week, with a high of 28 Tuesday, 16 Wednesday, and only 5 Thursday, with a chance of rain.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 32

Evening: 13

Tuesday – Sunny

Morning Low: 28

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday – Mainly Sunny

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 16