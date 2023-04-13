Potential record-setting heat expected in Ottawa

It is shaping up to be a record-setting day in the capital, with temperatures expected to feel more like summer, than mid-April.

According to Environment Canada it will be sunny Thursday with a high of 28 C, but feel like 31 with humidex. The record high for April 13 is 26.7 C in 1945.

Overnight, it will be cloudy and a low of 9 C.

Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud becoming sunny late in the morning- a high of 20 C.

A great forecast also in store for the weekend, with highs of 22 C and 24 C for Saturday and Sunday.