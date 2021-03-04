There is little room for change over the next couple of days, as this high pressure ridge continues to provide bountiful warmth for Alberta. Conditions aren't rosy everywhere, however, as the clarity has opened Saskatchewan to colder temps, which have triggered fog advisories for Saskatchewan and parts of Manitoba.

Temperatures will hit the double digits in Calgary and we'll avoid inclement build for a few days. We have a slight risk of showers Saturday evening, but the potential for it to carry forward into flurries has died off completely.

Yesterday we hit the called high of 9 C, but I missed on the idea of our forecast wind speed – it was the good kind of miss, however, where we find 40 km/h gusts unattainable, and stick instead with sustained wind in a mild range. Here's hoping for more of the same light wind today!

The five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, chance of PM showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -5 C

Beautiful weather photos today!

Bob sent in some lenticular clouds over the Rockies in Canmore…

…Marni found a beautiful shot in Douglasdale….

…And Elizabeth sent in this shot of bobcats in the neighbourhood!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield