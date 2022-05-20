Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast

AFTERNOON UPDATE: These flurries, I tell ya... Upper temperatures have been cool enough for continued support, while only ~20 per cent of the city dealt with much of anything overnight, but a few of our city's higher-elevated regions did indeed cope with a couple of centimetres. Even into our Friday afternoon, surface temperatures weren't warm enough to keep a few errant flakes from falling.

That said, things will pick up this weekend. The Sunday chance of thundershowers has become an extremely remote possibility, and our temperature trend through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday is largely unchanged, with rather dry conditions persisting.

I'm paying a good deal of attention to some disparity overnight Saturday; quite a few models are pointing at some cooler air sweeping through, and it would be enough to hurt that fresh garden of yours. It'll be worth covering up for that one; better safe than sorry.

Our next look at showers - aside from Sunday - will be late Monday, with scattered rain occupying much of our forecast Tuesday.

MORNING EDITION: Light rain fell near midnight and gusts pushed on for much of the twilight hours, but calmer and warmer conditions are just around the corner.

The Friday forecast still holds out for some rain showers this afternoon, if briefly. In parts of southern Alberta that can arrive as flurries similar to yesterday's offering – they exist, but they absolutely do not last. Northerly wind gusts will remain near 40 km/h for much of the day.

Stability moves in for the Victoria Day Long Weekend. Saturday now features some additional cloud, and some models show a very small chance of showers, but it won't rain on any parades, and we still crack the double-digits. Sunday evening's storm potential has fallen off drastically; it's not impossible, but showers are more likely, as we’ve stabilized on that front. Lastly, what for many is the holiday Monday, we expect another good dose of sunshine with the warmest day of the week.

Enjoy yourselves!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Sunday

Building cloud, slight chance of evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 5 C

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, scattered showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 9 C

Today's pic is from Jeff in Sunset Ridge, showing off yesterday's snow.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!