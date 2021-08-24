Potential spread of COVID-19 at Prince Albert kids festival, Sask. Health Authority says

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about the potential spread of COVID-19 at a kids event in Prince Albert.

A person or multiple persons who attended KidzFest in Kinsmen Park on Aug. 19 have tested positive COVID-19.

Anyone who has at KidzFest last week from 1 to 5 p.m. must immediately self-isolate until Sept. 2 and get tested.

If you’ve received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the second on or before Aug. 5, you do not need to self-isolate, but should still watch for symptoms.

KidzFest is an annual wrap-up event to the City of Prince Albert's Playground Program.