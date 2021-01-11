The potential of the super-spreader event that the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has warned the public about might not be known for a few weeks.

The exposure happened at Cracker’s Restaurant.

“If this turned into a super spreader event, it meant that the core group of individuals who may have been exposed during their attendance at this location could then now go out and spread the virus to other people in the population,” said clinical microbiologist Jospeh Blondeau.

An outbreak was declared at the restaurant as of Jan. 8, and 16 positive cases have been identified, the SHA said in a news release on Sunday.

“The attendants at this location could then go out and spread the virus to other people in the population. That could take a couple weeks or longer for it to fully manifest itself”

Individuals who visited Crackers Restaurant/Bar, between Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 4, 2021, must immediately self-isolate for 14 days, from the time they attended the location.

“The staff and management of Crackers would like to remind our customers that the health and safety of them and their families are of the highest priority. We are working closely with the SHA to ensure all precautions are being taken. That being said, Crackers will be closed until further notice to sanitize and deep clean the space.” read a massage posted on Facebook from Cracker's Restaurant and Bar