Potential winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw comes forward: Atlantic Lottery
Atlantic Lottery says it has been contacted by a player who believes they have the winning ticket to this week's $31 million Lotto Max Draw.
The organization says it has yet to confirm if that person is the actual winner of the multi-million dollar ticket.
The winning ticket from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw was sold in New Waterford, N.S., according to a press release early Wednesday morning.
"At this point, all we can say is the ticket was sold in New Waterford and we're looking forward to meeting whoever has the ticket," said Greg Weston, the communication strategist with Atlantic Lottery.
According to Weston, there is a win validation process every winner has to go through, which could take anywhere from a few hours to 30 days.
He says more details will be released when everything is confirmed.
Atlantic Lottery says the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.
In 2020, a Cape Breton couple won $17.4 million in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Raymond and Gaye Lillington of Dingwall, N.S., also won another jackpot worth $3.2 million seven years earlier.
