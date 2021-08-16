Potentially heavy showers on the way for Calgary

The last time we had a shot at showers of this magnitude was June 2020.

While it's pushing into 'too-little-too-late' to fully salvage crops, it will certainly help, We're expecting anywhere from 25 to 45 millimetres of rain. The heaviest areas of rainfall will happen beneath thundershowers – yes, there's even a chance for those — though this layer of smoke will inhibit storm growth.

Let's not get into the smoke. Not because I don't want to, but because reporter Stephanie Thomas put out a great article with some excellent information. I'll repeat two pieces of this content: first, our air quality is frankly dangerous to spend time in today. Anyone with heart or lung conditions, including the breadth of our young and 'experienced' populations, should spend the day indoors.

The second portion to cover is the last line of Stephanie's piece: "The air quality in southern Alberta is expected to improve by Tuesday evening."

That's right!

There is a hefty stacked low working along the territory boundaries to our north; today, it's pulling in smoke, but tonight, it's going to work in tandem with a lengthy cold front to begin a process of alleviation for us; this low is going to shove in that rain I mentioned.

On the other side of Tuesday, we have sunshine expected Wednesday, while our upper air pattern distributes smoke due south of the B.C. wildfires. Respite is coming, and just in time:

5am today was #Calgary's 410th smoky hour this year which puts 2021 in 2nd place for the most in any year since records began. Just 40 more hours to get to 1st place. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/m6ConyQLKu

It's not a record we're keen to break, surely. With these incoming showers, this isn't the period that will break it. As Stephanie's article states, there are a tremendous number of wildfires still underway in B.C.

While we're chatting records, here's another one we didn't necessarily want to break:

Today was #Calgary's 15th ≥31°C day this year which raises 2021 from 2nd to 1st place for the most year-to-date August 15. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/RWaZ1LDvAk

We're tied with a 102-year-old record. As you'll see below, our current temperature profile isn't into "breaking" territory, yet.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Smoke, cold front (NW wind, 40+ km/h), afternoon showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: rain, low 11 C

Tuesday:

Rain

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clearing, low 7 C

Wednesday:

Sunny (actually)

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Thursday:

Increasing cloud leading into showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: showers, low 9 C

Friday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: showers, low 10 C

Our pictures of the day, now; let's start with Steph! She wrote the article, and she's literally in the thick of it…

Hey @CTVStanfield I think the word of the day is “acrid.” pic.twitter.com/k2Ec08g92Y

Lorna, too, caught the smoke:

And last but never least, one of our regular submitters Tony Wong went out and took what I reckon is a long exposure to capture the Perseids on Aug. 12! Amazing shot, Tony!

