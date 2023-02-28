Potentially major snowstorm to hit southern Ontario this week
A second major winter storm of the week may hit parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo region, on Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
On Tuesday, the national weather monitoring group posted a significant weather outlook which says there is medium confidence for a snow event.
The group said model guidance continues to show the possibility of a major snowstorm moving into southern Ontario during the day on Friday.
According to CTV News Kitchener weather specialist Will Aiello, the current data shows around 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could be heading to the region.
Aiello said he expects the modelling to change as we get closer to the storm.
He added wind gusts could reach up to 70 km/h.
Environment Canada has not issued any weather alerts at this point.
With a potential ❄️ SNOW STORM ❄️ expected Friday into Saturday for southern Ontario, remember to get your emergency kit ready before the storm hits!
‼️You must be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours! #ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/qDRYOE7eeq
