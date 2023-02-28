Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario

Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with another potentially significant snowstorm this week.

According to CTV News Toronto Weather Anchor Lyndsay Morrison, confidence is growing that a storm will sweep across the region Friday. Between 10 and 20 cm of snow could fall across southern Ontario.

"It looks like there could be another potentially significant snowstorm with strong winds into the night," Morrison said, adding that it’s still too early to know precisely how the low will track or when the storm will hit, but details will become clearer in the coming days.

Once again, ice pellets and freezing rain will be a possibility, in addition to snow.

Measurable snow is also expected into Saturday, with conditions improving by Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, confidence in this storm hitting Ontario on Friday is "high," but snowfall totals are still unpredictable.

Environment Canada has not issued any weather advisories at this point, but Morrison said to expect them to be issued in the coming days.

The first snowstorm of March would come just days after southern Ontario dealt with a blast of winter weather to start the week.

A winter storm dumped up to 10 cm of snow in Toronto on Monday. Heavy blowing snow hammered Toronto and swept through southern Ontario with a messy mix of rain, snow, and ice pellets.

On Tuesday morning, snow was swapped for freezing drizzle as temperatures climbed back above zero.

⚠️ HEADS UP⚠️



A late week ❄️ SNOW STORM ❄️ is on the cards for southern Ontario!

Timing of this storm looks to be Friday into Saturday.



Find your local forecast here